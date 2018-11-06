Steyn loving Proteas culture and bowling unit

South Africa crushed Australia in the 1st ODI and Dale Steyn was the catalyst for an excellent bowling performance from the South African unit.

CAPE TOWN - Fast bowler Dale Steyn spoke in glowing terms about the culture within the Proteas camp and the current bowling unit representing South Africa.

“Everyone's just feeding off each other and it's a fantastic space to be around.”

South Africa crushed Australia in the first ODI and Dale Steyn was the catalyst for an excellent bowling performance from the South African unit. Andile Phehlukwayo got three wickets of his own while Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir also chipped in with two wickets as Australia were knocked over for 152.

"I think we out-bowled them. I don't think they bowled as well as they potentially could've. That was the difference. I think our bowlers were relentless with their lines and lengths and made it extremely difficult to score.”

The Phalaborwa Express looks to be getting close to his best returning with figures of 2 for 18 in seven overs, the 35-year old has had a frustrating and unlucky run with injuries in recent years.

In his absence Kagiso Rabada has stepped up as South Africa’s go-to bowler, the 22-year old even spent some up as the world number one bowler.

Prospect Ngidi has also emerged a force since bursting on to the international scene, he was excellent against India in the Tests series and he followed that up with a superb showing at his first IPL.

South Africans are understandably excited about the prospect of Steyn, Rabada and Ngidi bowling in tandem with the effervescent spinner Tahir at next year’s World Cup, as is Steyn himself.

“I think there are some guys that are just on it and Lungi’s been going hot since the IPL.

“KG has just been a fantastic competitor for the past couple of years. I'm just so bloody excited to be playing again. It’s just it's nice to be on the field.

“I think Imran Tahir is probably the best spinner in the world, arguably the best white ball spinner in the world. These records are a little bit more difficult for him.”

The second ODI takes place on Friday in Hobart.