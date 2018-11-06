South Africa's Etzebeth may be fit to face France
After being ruled out of Saturday’s test against France and possibly the rest of the tour, South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth is back in contention after the ankle injury he suffered turned out to be less serious than initially thought.
PARIS - After being ruled out of Saturday’s test against France and possibly the rest of the tour, South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth is back in contention after the ankle injury he suffered turned out to be less serious than initially thought.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus had feared the worst when Etzebeth limped off early in the second half of the narrow defeat by England at Twickenham on Saturday.
“I may have spoken too soon,” Erasmus told reporters on Monday.
“He had a boot around his foot, he was limping on Saturday and we thought it would be a long-term injury. But he is much better and there is a good chance for him to play on Saturday. We will make our decision on Tuesday night.”
Popular in Sport
-
'No one wants to fight me because they all end up in hospital'
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos
-
It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you end – Kapp
-
Cape Town footballer signs for Dortmund
-
Sanchez gives Man United options at Juventus
-
Hansen relishing Twickenham clash with 'good bloke' Jones
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.