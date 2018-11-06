South Africa's Etzebeth may be fit to face France

After being ruled out of Saturday’s test against France and possibly the rest of the tour, South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth is back in contention after the ankle injury he suffered turned out to be less serious than initially thought.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus had feared the worst when Etzebeth limped off early in the second half of the narrow defeat by England at Twickenham on Saturday.

“I may have spoken too soon,” Erasmus told reporters on Monday.

“He had a boot around his foot, he was limping on Saturday and we thought it would be a long-term injury. But he is much better and there is a good chance for him to play on Saturday. We will make our decision on Tuesday night.”