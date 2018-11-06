Senegal launches African ‘cyber-security’ school
The school will provide training in combating cyber-crime for the security services, judiciary and private enterprises.
DAKAR - Senegal on Tuesday inaugurated a cyber-security school to strengthen West Africa’s defences against computer hackers and use of the internet for terror funding and propaganda.
Senegalese Foreign Minister Sidiki Kaba and French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian gave the ceremonial start to the National Cyber-Security School (ENVR) on the sidelines of an annual regional security conference in Dakar.
The school will provide training in combating cyber-crime for the security services, judiciary and private enterprises.
Backed by France, it will have a “regional vocational role” in helping other countries in West Africa, French officials said.
The ENVR, which was proposed at last year’s security conference, will initially be based in Dakar at the National School of Administration (ENA) before moving to Diamnadio, a new town being built around 30 kilometres from the capital.
Popular in Africa
-
President and predecessor feud in proudly stable Botswana
-
Cameroon leader tells separatists to down arms after kidnapping
-
Cameroon leader Paul Biya’s inauguration overshadowed by mass kidnapping
-
Nigerian unions, government agree on minimum wage to avert strike
-
Zim prison guard gets the boot over tweet supporting Nelson Chamisa
-
Uganda's Museveni under fire for saying men shouldn't cook
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.