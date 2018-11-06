Popular Topics
SAHRC: West Rand Municipality to be summoned over Hartbeespoort Dam raw sewage

The commission visited the area on Tuesday and found that the water treatment plant was not operating effectively due to a lack of maintenance.

FILE: Hartbeespoort Dam has been affected by a sewage spill that originated from the Jukskei River in Gauteng. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Hartbeespoort Dam has been affected by a sewage spill that originated from the Jukskei River in Gauteng. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says the leadership of the West Rand Municipality will be summoned to answer to explain reports of raw sewage flowing into the Hartbeespoort Dam.

SAHRC says residents lodged a complaint.

The commission visited the area on Tuesday and found that the water treatment plant was not operating effectively due to a lack of maintenance.

The commission's Buang Jones says a lot of people in the area have been affected by the unclean water and the unbearable stench.

“The entire processing plant is not operating optimally as a result of lack of maintenance over the years. There is water that flows into the river. We will be summoning the leadership of the municipality to the commission before the end of this month.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

