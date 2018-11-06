SAHRC: West Rand Municipality to be summoned over Hartbeespoort Dam raw sewage
The commission visited the area on Tuesday and found that the water treatment plant was not operating effectively due to a lack of maintenance.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says the leadership of the West Rand Municipality will be summoned to answer to explain reports of raw sewage flowing into the Hartbeespoort Dam.
SAHRC says residents lodged a complaint.
The commission's Buang Jones says a lot of people in the area have been affected by the unclean water and the unbearable stench.
“The entire processing plant is not operating optimally as a result of lack of maintenance over the years. There is water that flows into the river. We will be summoning the leadership of the municipality to the commission before the end of this month.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
