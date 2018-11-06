SA elected to ITU executive council & radio regulation board in Dubai
This is the highest decision-making body of the United Nations' Specialised Agency for the ICT sector.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been elected to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU)’s executive council and radio regulations board in Dubai.
It received overwhelming support from the 179 member states attending the gathering.
This is the highest decision-making body of the United Nations' Specialised Agency for the ICT sector.
South Africa successfully elected into the Council of the ITU and Mr Mandla Mchunu successfully elected as member of the Radio Regulations Board 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia @ITWeb @ITU @mybroadband @TechCentral @eNCA @IOL @SABCNewsOnline @Brand_SA @news24 pic.twitter.com/EFJmW73cDp— TelecommunicationsZA (@DtpsZA) November 5, 2018
The Telecommunication Minister's spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a huge step for the country.
“The minister accepts the responsibility with humility because it affords South Africa the opportunity to push for the developmental agenda and also for Africa’s Agenda 2063.”
Min Cwele casting South Africa and Mauritius’ votes for the ITU Council and the Radio Regulations Board (RRB). South Africa was entrusted by Mauritius with proxy to vote on their behalf. @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia pic.twitter.com/8IBbzCveEZ— TelecommunicationsZA (@DtpsZA) November 5, 2018
South Africa has been elected to serve in both ITU institutions until 2022.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo
