Ramaphosa to face grilling in Parliament over VBS Mutual Bank scandal

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to be grilled on when he first knew about allegations of looting at VBS Mutual Bank and when he took action.

Ramaphosa will be in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon for his final question and answer session of the year.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s urgent question about VBS, tabled after the release last month of Advocate Terry Motau’s report on the scandal, has been added to the president’s question paper.

Last month, the Presidency officially denied a report claiming that Ramaphosa was made aware of corrupt activities at VBS Bank back in 2017 but did nothing about it.

Ramaphosa will face more questions about the looting of nearly R2 billion from the bank.

Maimane wants Ramaphosa to spell out precisely when he first became aware of allegations that bank executives were involved in corrupt activity and looting.

Maimane also wants to know on what date, after becoming aware, Ramaphosa took action.

Ramaphosa will also face questions on the stimulus and recovery plan for the economy, violent community protests and the R33 billion loans from China.

Meanwhile, Deputy President David Mabuza will also be answering questions at Parliament in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)