Ramaphosa says Bosasa payment made to his son is above board

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that he believes a payment of half a million rand made to his son Andile by facilities management company Bosasa is above board.

Ramaphosa says his son owns a financial consultancy that does work for a number of companies, including Bosasa.

Ramaphosa was challenged about the payment by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane while answering questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

“I hold a proof of payment that was transferred to say half a million rands need to be transferred to a trust account on the 18th of October last year. This was allegedly put for your son Andile Ramaphosa.”

Maimane also brandished a sworn affidavit from one Peet Venter, stating that he was asked by the CEO of Bosasa to make the transfer.

Ramaphosa told Maimane he questioned his son about the payment when the matter was first brought to his attention some time ago.

"I asked him at close range whether this was money obtained illegally or unlawfully and he said this was a service that was provided and to this end, he actually even showed me a contract that he signed with Bosasa."

Ramaphosa says his son is running a “clear and honest business”.

But, he says, if it turns out there are any illegality and corruption in the way his son has dealt with the matter, he will be the first to hold him accountable, even if it means taking him to the police himself.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)