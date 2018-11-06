Ramaphosa rules out shutting down or selling SAA

President Cyril Ramaphosa says finding a strategic equity partner for SAA still remains one of the top options being explored.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has ruled out shutting down or selling the ailing national carrier South African Airways (SAA), saying doing so could collapse the fiscus.

On a question from the Democratic Alliance in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Ramaphosa said SAA must be seen as a collective challenge and problem.

The president says the airline’s immediate future remains stabilising its finances.

National Treasury has allocated another R5 billion to the airline to keep it operational, on top of the R10 billion it doled out in December.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has told international investors he believes the struggling national airline should be shut down. But, Ramaphosa says this is not the best course of action because the airline is laden with debt.

“Here is the problem: if you were to say today sell SAA, you would not get any value for it. You would have to possibly pay somebody to take SAA out of your hands.”

He says government has underwritten a significant amount of debt for the airline that can have broader ramifications.

“Immediate payment of that debt immediately has an impact on the debt carried by other state-owned enterprises. And that is how you are even able to collapse our fiscus.

Ramaphosa says finding a strategic equity partner for SAA still remains one of the top options being explored.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)