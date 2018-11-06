Presidency: We cannot confirm if Ramaphosa has met with Gigaba over PP report

The court found that Gigaba lied when he said he had not given approval to the Oppenheimer family to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says it cannot comment on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba since the Public Protector's finding that the minister violated the Constitution and the executive member's ethics code.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane directed the president to take appropriate action against Gigaba for lying under oath in court.

As calls continue for Ramaphosa to fire Gigaba, the minister indicated over the weekend that he would meet with the president to tell his side of the story.

The president also confirmed last week that the Public Protector’s report had landed on his desk and would study it with his spokesperson saying the matter was being given due and proper consideration.

When asked if the meeting between the president and the minister had taken place, spokesperson Khusela Sangoni said she could not comment on this just yet.

While the president still decides what appropriate action he will take against Gigaba, the minister has gone on the offensive, saying the fire blade saga and the leaking of his private sex video are part of a political campaign against him.

