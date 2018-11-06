Presidency: We cannot confirm if Ramaphosa has met with Gigaba over PP report
The court found that Gigaba lied when he said he had not given approval to the Oppenheimer family to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says it cannot comment on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba since the Public Protector's finding that the minister violated the Constitution and the executive member's ethics code.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane directed the president to take appropriate action against Gigaba for lying under oath in court.
The court found that Gigaba lied when he said he had not given approval to the Oppenheimer family to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
As calls continue for Ramaphosa to fire Gigaba, the minister indicated over the weekend that he would meet with the president to tell his side of the story.
The president also confirmed last week that the Public Protector’s report had landed on his desk and would study it with his spokesperson saying the matter was being given due and proper consideration.
When asked if the meeting between the president and the minister had taken place, spokesperson Khusela Sangoni said she could not comment on this just yet.
While the president still decides what appropriate action he will take against Gigaba, the minister has gone on the offensive, saying the fire blade saga and the leaking of his private sex video are part of a political campaign against him.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused
-
Gauteng residents warned to expect another storm, more rain
-
Ramaphosa says Bosasa payment made to his son is above board
-
President Ramaphosa calls for swift action over VBS Bank 'looting'
-
Lerato Sengadi’s legal team denies evictions carried out at HHP’s home
-
Jackson Mthembu: ANC MPs are not conspiring against Gigaba
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.