Presidency distances itself from court notice filed on behalf of Ramaphosa
This is to oppose the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) application seeking to declare the appointment of ministers Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini unconstitutional and invalid.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has distanced itself from a notice filed in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
This is to oppose the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) application seeking to declare the appointment of ministers Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini unconstitutional and invalid.
The DA wants the court to set aside Ramaphosa’s decision to keep the two ministers when he reshuffled his Cabinet earlier in 2018.
The Presidency says whoever filed a notice to oppose this application by the DA did so without an instruction from the Presidency.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says they will argue in their papers that the two cannot be ministers as they had been found to have lied under oath in court cases.
FIREBLADE AVIATION SAGA
The Presidency says it cannot comment yet on whether Ramaphosa has met with the Home Affairs minister since the Public Protector’s finding that Gigaba violated the Constitution and the Executive Members Ethics Code.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane directed the president to take appropriate action against Gigaba for lying under oath in court.
The court found that Gigaba lied when he said he had not given approval to the Oppenheimer family to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
As calls continue for Ramaphosa to fire Gigaba, the minister indicated over the weekend that he would meet with the president to tell his side of the story.
The president also confirmed last week that the Public Protector’s report had landed on his desk and he would study it, with his spokesperson saying the matter was being given due and proper consideration.
When asked if the meeting between the president and the minister had taken place, spokesperson Khusela Sangoni said she could not comment on this just yet.
While the president still decides what appropriate action to take against Gigaba, the minister has gone on the offensive, saying the Fireblade Aviation saga and the leaking of his private sex video are part of a political campaign against him.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused
-
Gauteng residents warned to expect another storm, more rain
-
Ramaphosa says Bosasa payment made to his son is above board
-
President Ramaphosa calls for swift action over VBS Bank 'looting'
-
Lerato Sengadi’s legal team denies evictions carried out at HHP’s home
-
Jackson Mthembu: ANC MPs are not conspiring against Gigaba
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.