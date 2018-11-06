Presidency distances itself from court notice filed on behalf of Ramaphosa

This is to oppose the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) application seeking to declare the appointment of ministers Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini unconstitutional and invalid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has distanced itself from a notice filed in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is to oppose the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) application seeking to declare the appointment of ministers Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini unconstitutional and invalid.

The DA wants the court to set aside Ramaphosa’s decision to keep the two ministers when he reshuffled his Cabinet earlier in 2018.

The Presidency says whoever filed a notice to oppose this application by the DA did so without an instruction from the Presidency.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says they will argue in their papers that the two cannot be ministers as they had been found to have lied under oath in court cases.

FIREBLADE AVIATION SAGA

The Presidency says it cannot comment yet on whether Ramaphosa has met with the Home Affairs minister since the Public Protector’s finding that Gigaba violated the Constitution and the Executive Members Ethics Code.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane directed the president to take appropriate action against Gigaba for lying under oath in court.

The court found that Gigaba lied when he said he had not given approval to the Oppenheimer family to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

As calls continue for Ramaphosa to fire Gigaba, the minister indicated over the weekend that he would meet with the president to tell his side of the story.

The president also confirmed last week that the Public Protector’s report had landed on his desk and he would study it, with his spokesperson saying the matter was being given due and proper consideration.

When asked if the meeting between the president and the minister had taken place, spokesperson Khusela Sangoni said she could not comment on this just yet.

While the president still decides what appropriate action to take against Gigaba, the minister has gone on the offensive, saying the Fireblade Aviation saga and the leaking of his private sex video are part of a political campaign against him.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)