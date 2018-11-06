Polls open in eastern US states for crucial mid-term elections
President Donald Trump’s Republicans are keenly aware that losing their majority will hamstring his political agenda over the next two years.
WASHINGTON - Polls opened on Tuesday across eastern US states as Americans began casting ballots in the critical mid-term elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump’s presidency, with control of Congress in the balance.
States including Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia opened voting stations at 6.00am (11.00 GMT), with Trump’s Republicans keenly aware that losing their majority will hamstring his political agenda over the next two years.
At stake are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 seats in the 100-member Senate, 36 governors’ posts and seats in state legislatures across the country.
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
The House has 435 members with states represented on the basis of population. There are currently 236 Republicans, 193 Democrats, and six vacancies.
All seats are contested every two years. The new congressional term begins in January 2019.
Republicans have controlled the House since the conservative Tea Party movement propelled the GOP to a wave election in November 2010.
The speaker of the House is Republican Paul Ryan, who is not seeking re-election from his home state of Wisconsin. Democrat and former speaker Nancy Pelosi serves as House minority leader.
Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to take control of the House.
Likely House outcome: Democrats take control.
Popular in World
-
[CARTOON] The Barbarians Are At The Gates
-
What's at stake in US midterm elections
-
US mid-term elections in numbers
-
A new pact between India & China sends an important global signal. Here's why
-
Saudi Arabia should explain what happened to Khashoggi's body, Turkey says
-
Defence seeks to toss all Weinstein sex charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.