Parly committee denies Gigaba's claims of political campaign against him
Minister Gigaba is expected to face tough questions when he has to appear before the committee to address it about Fireblade Aviation's private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's Home Affairs portfolio committee has denied allegations by Minister Malusi Gigaba that there’s a well-orchestrated political campaign against him, saying it is only holding the executive accountable.
This comes after Business Day reported on Monday that a draft report on state capture at Eskom compiled by the committee‚ names Gigaba as one of the government officials suspected of being “captured” and who should be criminally investigated.
Gigaba has been called a liar after a High Court judgment ruled that the minister did not tell the truth about the private terminal.
The Constitutional Court also dismissed his application to appeal the court ruling.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
