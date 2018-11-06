Pandor urges universities to develop more senior black and female academics

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says that support mechanisms must be put in place to produce competent black and female academics who are comfortable in their field.

JOHANNESBURG – Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says universities desperately need to develop and nurture more senior black and female academics.

On Monday, Pandor convened a seminar in Boksburg with role players in higher education to discuss ways of transforming the sector.

A number of issues facing universities have been discussed at the transformation seminar, including how black and female students feel alienated in some institutions.

Minister Pandor says that support mechanisms must be put in place to produce competent black and female academics who are comfortable in their field.

“It can’t be that we’ve so few senior black academics.”

Meanwhile, the South African Union of Student's Meshack Mugabe says that African languages must be incorporated in the curriculum at universities.

“We want the development of African languages, indigenous languages.”

There’s also been discussions on the development of programs that will support black and female students to ensure they become successful graduates.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)