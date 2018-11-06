Pandemonium breaks out in Parliament

It started with this heckle from the DA's John Steenhuisen to EFF leader Julius Malema.

JOHANNESBURG - Pandemonium broke out in Parliament with members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) facing off across the floor.

“Can the VBS Bank looter [sic] please give me a chance [to speak]”

Malema responded by calling Steenhuisen a racist and claimed he had been accused of rape.

“You are not going to call me a VBS looter, you racist young white man who was accused of rape.”

The floor then quickly descended into a shouting match, with chants of racist ringing through the chamber.

Order has since been restored in the house.

