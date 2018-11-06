Pandemonium breaks out in Parliament
It started with this heckle from the DA's John Steenhuisen to EFF leader Julius Malema.
JOHANNESBURG - Pandemonium broke out in Parliament with members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) facing off across the floor.
It started with this heckle from the DA's John Steenhuisen to EFF leader Julius Malema.
“Can the VBS Bank looter [sic] please give me a chance [to speak]”
Malema responded by calling Steenhuisen a racist and claimed he had been accused of rape.
“You are not going to call me a VBS looter, you racist young white man who was accused of rape.”
The floor then quickly descended into a shouting match, with chants of racist ringing through the chamber.
Order has since been restored in the house.
