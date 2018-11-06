'No one wants to fight me because they all end up in hospital'

EFC flyweight champion Nkazimulo Zulu (11-2) defended his title after defeating Cape Town’s Gary Joshua (4-1) at the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - EFC continued to deliver another spectacular event over the weekend at the GrandWest Arena with flyweight and bantamweight titles taking centre stage.

Flyweight champion Nkazimulo Zulu (11-2) defended his title after defeating Cape Town’s Gary Joshua (4-1), while in the bantamweight division, South Africa’s Luthando Biko (5-1) defeated England’s Cal Ellenor (7-2) to take the interim title.

Zulu has left a trail of destruction in the EFC so far, and promised the same to Joshua. Initially, Joshua opted to test himself against the famed striker’s feet but soon landed a takedown in the face of Zulu’s kickboxing skills.

“Today I’m champion, I’m excited about my performance so far. Although it wasn’t easy I knew that I will the fight,” said Zulu.

“I stuck with the game plan for the entire fight, that is what my coach and I been doing in preparing for the fight. I didn’t change the game plan, that’s why I won.”

At the beginning of the third round, Zulu rocked Joshua with multiple strikes to the jaw, forcing a wobbly challenger to take the fight to the ground. He took the champion’s back and had the crowd screaming at a rear naked choke attempt. Again Zulu escaped, and punished Joshua with strikes.

Throughout the fourth and fifth round the bout intensified with the damage count mounting on Joshua’s face. Referee Bobby Karagiannidis called a doctor in to monitor a gash on Joshua’s forehead.

An unforgettable war was unfolding, and Joshua had promised Zulu’s head on a spike or his own body on his shield - and his words were proving true.

“From the first round I was dominating and already from that point I knew this is my fight, but because I like to finish what I’ve started – so I had to finish it. I want to win my fight fair and, not by unanimous decisions,” continued Zulu. “The way I fight no one can keep up, so no one wants to fight me because they all end in the hospital.”

Zulu won via submission (guillotine choke) in round 5 to retain his EFC flyweight title.