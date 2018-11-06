New Cape Town Mayor Plato says first task is to boost policing

The former Community Safety MEC was voted in on Tuesday and takes over from Patricia De Lille who has resigned from the Democratic Alliance.

CAPE TOWN - Newly elected Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says one of his first tasks will be to help bolster policing.

He says crime is a key focus.

“One of my first tasks will be to recruit more metro police for the City of Cape Town.”

This came as the Bonteheuwel Joint Peace forum expressed the hope that Plato will focus on fighting gangsterism.

The forum's Nadia Mayman says: “As an organisation, we’re hoping the new mayor will show the political world to address the situation of crime and violence in the area and not just make promises that are not being kept in the long term.”

WATCH: Meet the new mayor of Cape Town