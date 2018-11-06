Mzansi Super League unveils trophy
The gold-plated cup has a flower-pattern that signifies a new dawn with the first edition of the tournament set to start in 10 days’ time.
CAPE TOWN - The Mzansi Super League trophy was officially unveiled on Tuesday ahead of the inaugural tournament beginning on 18 November.
#MSLT20 @MSL_T20 have unveiled their trophy for the inaugural tournament beginning 16 November 2018.
“We wanted a trophy that would have a unique touch and feel, signifying our unique South African-ness,” said excited Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe.
“Bearing in mind that the protea flower is a national iconic symbol that is also the brand associated with our national cricket team – we wanted a design that was close to that with petal-like design that South Africans identify with, signifying our culture, growth and the blossoming of a new era.”
There will be a week-long trophy tour at all the Mzansi Super League venues and media stations starting from Thursday, 8 November.
The trophy will make visits to different media platforms in Gauteng (9 and 10 November), Durban (12 November), Port Elizabeth (13 November), Paarl (14 November) and Cape Town (15 and 16 November), where it will conclude at the tournament opening fixture featuring Cape Town Blitz and Tshwane Spartans at Newlands on Friday, 16 November.
