MyCiTi bus torched in Milnerton

MyCiTi infrastructure has come under attack in recent weeks amid a strike by some drivers and other employees.

A MyCiTi bus on fire at a bus station along Racecourse Road in Milnerton on 11 November 2018. Picture: One Second Alerts
A MyCiTi bus on fire at a bus station along Racecourse Road in Milnerton on 11 November 2018. Picture: One Second Alerts
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A MyCiTi bus has been torched in Milnerton.

MyCiTi infrastructure has come under attack in recent weeks amid a strike by some drivers and other employees.

The City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman: "We had one MyCiTi bus that was set alight at the station on Racecourse Road between Koeberg and Omuramba Roads."

Some bus drivers and other employees went on a wildcat strike three weeks ago, demanding they be directly employed by the City of Cape Town.

Kidrogen, one of the four companies which help run the bus service, has taken disciplinary action against workers who took part in the strike.

It says most of its employees have returned to work.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.

