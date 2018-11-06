MyCiTi bus torched in Milnerton
MyCiTi infrastructure has come under attack in recent weeks amid a strike by some drivers and other employees.
CAPE TOWN - A MyCiTi bus has been torched in Milnerton.
The City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman: "We had one MyCiTi bus that was set alight at the station on Racecourse Road between Koeberg and Omuramba Roads."
A #MyCiTi bus has been torched in Milnerton. It's still unclear who burnt the bus earlier this morning. Images: One Second Alerts MM pic.twitter.com/eH2PjY9aM0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2018
Some bus drivers and other employees went on a wildcat strike three weeks ago, demanding they be directly employed by the City of Cape Town.
Kidrogen, one of the four companies which help run the bus service, has taken disciplinary action against workers who took part in the strike.
It says most of its employees have returned to work.
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
