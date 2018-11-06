MPs trade blows and insults during Ramaphosa’s Q&A session

Agang SA MP Andries Tlouamma was tackled by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Nazier Paulsen after he rose on a point of order.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session descended into chaos as tensions spilt over and parliamentarians traded blows and insults in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

Agang SA MP Andries Tlouamma was tackled by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Nazier Paulsen after he rose on a point of order.

House chairperson Thoko Didiza called security and suspended proceedings for a short while until order was restored. Both Members of Parliament (MPs) were ordered from House.

The drama started earlier when Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen referred to EFF MPs as “VBS looters” and EFF leader Julius Malema called him “a racist young white man”.

WATCH: Fists fly during Ramaphosa Q&A

EFF MPs didn’t want to hear from Steenhuisen, and Tlouamma intervened: “We cannot allow in this House for someone to say a white can’t speak in this House”.

Things escalated from there with Paulsen physically tackling Tlouamma

Tlouamma responded: “Never! Fok off!”

A water bottle was thrown, other MPs tried to intervene and Didiza called in security services before suspending proceedings for five minutes.

”Honourable Tlouamma! Honourable Paulsen! Sergeant at Arms, can you please take those members out,” said Didiza during the chaos.

Order was restored, and the president resumed his replies.

Didiza has ordered that chief whips meet on Wednesday to address their members’ conduct.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)