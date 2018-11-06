Moyane issues ultimatum to Ramaphosa to withdraw notice of termination

The former Sars boss sent the letter to the president on Monday after he was fired last Thursday.

PRETORIA – Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane has given President Cyril Ramaphosa until midday on Friday to withdraw his notice of termination or he will approach the courts to have the decision to fire him declared unlawful.

Moyane sent the letter to the president on Monday after he was fired last Thursday.

Ramaphosa acted on the recommendation of the Sars commission of inquiry which is the subject of an application by Moyane to the Constitutional Court

Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza demands in a letter, that Ramaphosa withdraws the letter of termination, restore the status quo and await the outcome of the pending Constitutional Court application.

Mabuza has given the president until midday on Friday to do so, failing which he says he has firm instructions to approach the urgent courts to have the decision declared unlawful, irrational and invalid.

The attorney says Moyane will also apply to interdict the president from receiving, accepting or implementing any recommendations from the Sars commission.

Moyane has approached the court to declare that the commission was unlawfully constituted, acted outside its terms of reference, conducted itself improperly and made invalid findings.

Mabuza says if the Apex Court rules in Moyane’s favour, the entire basis upon which Moyane has been fired with crumble.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)