Mopani District Municipality launches probe into toddler’s borehole death

The body of the 18-month-old baby was retrieved on Monday after two days of rescue efforts.

JOHANNESBURG – The Mopani District municipality says an investigation into the death of a toddler is underway after he fell into a borehole pit in a Limpopo village over the weekend.

The municipality says it is investigating the circumstances behind the toddler's death.

Questions have been raised around who left the borehole pit uncovered which is located on the child's grandfather's property near Tzaneen.

Municipality spokesperson Witness Tavi says: “What we’ve discovered thus far is that the borehole was drilled by a service provider in the yard of a local headman after there were complaints of boreholes being vandalised by criminals in that area.

“So, a decision was taken that level boreholes should be drilled in the yard of this traditional leader.”

The municipality says the service provider working on the borehole will have to explain why the pit was left open.

Limpopo police have opened an inquest and are urging parents to ensure their small children are supervised at all times.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)