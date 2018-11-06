Man injured after wall collapses during Joburg storm

Emergency Services officials had their hands full on Monday night attending to a number of incidents, mostly in the south of Joburg where heavy rains damaged houses and uprooted trees.

JOHANNESBURG – A severe thunderstorm in Johannesburg has caused havoc in parts of the city, with one man injured after a wall collapse.

EMS’s Robert Mulaudzi says affected areas include Ennerdale, Lenasia, Lawley, parts of Soweto, Orange Grove and Northcliff.

#JoburgStorm Emergency Services say the roof of a Soweto church as well as a house have been blown away during last nights storm. Pictures: EMS pic.twitter.com/sWLRD2OTBD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2018

“One person was injured when a wall collapsed on him in Ennerdale. The patient was transported to hospital for further medical care.

“At this stage, we still have to do a consolidated report as to the other areas which might have been affected by the Joburg storm.”

