Man injured after wall collapses during Joburg storm
Emergency Services officials had their hands full on Monday night attending to a number of incidents, mostly in the south of Joburg where heavy rains damaged houses and uprooted trees.
JOHANNESBURG – A severe thunderstorm in Johannesburg has caused havoc in parts of the city, with one man injured after a wall collapse.
EMS’s Robert Mulaudzi says affected areas include Ennerdale, Lenasia, Lawley, parts of Soweto, Orange Grove and Northcliff.
#JoburgStorm Emergency Services say the roof of a Soweto church as well as a house have been blown away during last nights storm. Pictures: EMS pic.twitter.com/sWLRD2OTBD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2018
“One person was injured when a wall collapsed on him in Ennerdale. The patient was transported to hospital for further medical care.
“At this stage, we still have to do a consolidated report as to the other areas which might have been affected by the Joburg storm.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
