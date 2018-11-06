Malusi Gigaba dodges critical issues before Parly committee

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba made no reference to a court ruling that he lied under oath in granting permission for immigration services at the Fireblade Aviation.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has been evasive in his opening remarks to Parliament’s Home Affairs committee on the Oppenheimer’s controversial VIP terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Gigaba has made no reference to a court ruling that he lied under oath in granting permission for immigration services at the Fireblade Aviation.

He’s also steered clear of responding to the Public Protector’s report that recommends he face disciplinary action.

Members of Parliament (MPs) are at loggerheads over the purpose of the meeting, as Gigaba dodges critical issues.

Gigaba has raised the hackles of MPs, saying only that there’s no policy to guide the department on allowing VIP terminals at airports.

“We’ll be consulting with our Cabinet colleagues because the other question that arises is: whose custody is this?”

But he says lessons have been learnt in the Fireblade matter, and he doesn’t expect similar problems in two applications for VIP terminals at Cape Town and George airports made by two prominent businessmen.

But MPs are not happy with Gigaba looking to defer answers to his officials.

“You will allow us to put the opportunity or the questions to the minister [Gigaba] and you will force him to answer that,” the Democratic Alliance’s Haniff Hoosen said.

The committee says it wants Gigaba to tell them what he plans to do now that he’s exhausted all legal options in the Fireblade matter.

