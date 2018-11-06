Magistrate wants case against Ennerdale father concluded soon
Sibusiso Tshabalala is set to plead guilty to culpable homicide for accidentally killing his 16-year-old son Themba Tshabalala.
JOHANNESBURG - The Lenasia Magistrates Court has called on the lawyers of the man accused of accidentally killing his son and the State to finalise their plea agreement matter before 11 December.
The 51-year-old father is set to enter a guilty plea of culpable homicide instead of going on trial for murder.
Sibusiso Tshabalala briefly appeared in court on Tuesday.
Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe says she wants the case concluded as soon as possible.
The State and the defence have a little over a month to come to an agreement.
Tshabalala is set to plead guilty to culpable homicide for accidentally killing his 16-year-old son Themba Tshabalala.
Tshabalala claims he’d fallen asleep in the car outside his sons Ennerdale school while waiting for him and was startled when he heard a knock on his window.
He then opened fire not knowing that it was his son.
“I’m not involved in this negotiation process between your attorney and the State, but if all goes well I’m hopeful that this matter will be finalised on the next date,” Van der Merwe said.
The case will head back in court for finalisation on 11 December.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
EFF says Zuma’s legal fees total R32m
-
Gauteng residents warned to expect another storm, more rain
-
[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused
-
Lerato Sengadi’s legal team denies evictions carried out at HHP’s home
-
Ramaphosa says Bosasa payment made to his son is above board
-
Joburg police arrest over 20 during operation clampdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.