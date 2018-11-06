Magistrate wants case against Ennerdale father concluded soon

Sibusiso Tshabalala is set to plead guilty to culpable homicide for accidentally killing his 16-year-old son Themba Tshabalala.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lenasia Magistrates Court has called on the lawyers of the man accused of accidentally killing his son and the State to finalise their plea agreement matter before 11 December.

The 51-year-old father is set to enter a guilty plea of culpable homicide instead of going on trial for murder.

Sibusiso Tshabalala briefly appeared in court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe says she wants the case concluded as soon as possible.

The State and the defence have a little over a month to come to an agreement.

Tshabalala is set to plead guilty to culpable homicide for accidentally killing his 16-year-old son Themba Tshabalala.

Tshabalala claims he’d fallen asleep in the car outside his sons Ennerdale school while waiting for him and was startled when he heard a knock on his window.

He then opened fire not knowing that it was his son.

“I’m not involved in this negotiation process between your attorney and the State, but if all goes well I’m hopeful that this matter will be finalised on the next date,” Van der Merwe said.

The case will head back in court for finalisation on 11 December.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)