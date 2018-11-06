[LISTEN] Why estate agents feel threatened by FNB app

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

[LISTEN] Why estate agents feel threatened by FNB app

| Lee Mhlongo, CEO of FNB’s Home Finance, says the app will allow FNB buyers to engage with sellers on the platform and when required, bring in the appropriate professionals to facilitate the transaction.

JOHANNESBURG - First National Bank (FNB) has created an app that allows buyers and sellers to meet directly, cutting out estate agents and sales commissions.

Lee Mhlongo, CEO of FNB’s Home Finance, says the app will allow FNB buyers to engage with sellers on the platform and when required, bring in the appropriate professionals to facilitate the transaction.

Mhlongo says the app will be free to use.

Gordon Smart, owner of Smart Properties says this move by FNB has made a lot of agents feel threatened because they now have to deal with the banking company as a new competitor in the already competitive field.

“Some [estate agents] are threatening to close accounts… It’s a sideswipe that caught us unaware…” Smart said.

FNB holds about 25% of the South African home loan market.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA