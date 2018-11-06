[LISTEN] Parent group wants transformation at Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

[LISTEN] Parent group wants transformation at Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School

| CapeTalk host John Maytham interviews Parents for Change group member, Professor Nuraan Davids on why they are calling for transformation at Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School.

CAPE TOWN - A number of parents from Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School in Rondebosch, Cape Town, have rallied behind its first black teacher who was constructively dismissed‚ claiming that the alleged racism that forced her out was just the tip of the iceberg.

A member of the Parents for Change group, Professor Nuraan Davids, explains what’s happened at the school and has stressed the need for transformation.

"It was kind of clear that the teachers the schools were employing pretty much look the same and did not reflect the diverse society we find ourselves in."

Listen to the audio for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA