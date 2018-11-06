[LISTEN] Parent group wants transformation at Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School
CapeTalk | CapeTalk host John Maytham interviews Parents for Change group member, Professor Nuraan Davids on why they are calling for transformation at Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School.
CAPE TOWN - A number of parents from Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School in Rondebosch, Cape Town, have rallied behind its first black teacher who was constructively dismissed‚ claiming that the alleged racism that forced her out was just the tip of the iceberg.
A member of the Parents for Change group, Professor Nuraan Davids, explains what’s happened at the school and has stressed the need for transformation.
"It was kind of clear that the teachers the schools were employing pretty much look the same and did not reflect the diverse society we find ourselves in."
Listen to the audio for more.
