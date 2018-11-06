Popular Topics
Go

[LISTEN] Home Affairs Parly committee: Someone must be held accountable

| Chairperson of portfolio committee on Home Affairs Hlomani Chauke says his committee is dealing with the Fireblade Aviation issue and says they will act on it until someone is held accountable.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has accused Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises of joining a “well-orchestrated political campaign” to vilify him.

The minister is appearing before the very committee on Tuesday to answer some really tough questions.

Hlomani Chauke, chairperson of portfolio committee on Home Affairs says despite Gigaba’s claim that the committee is also part of the “joint orchestrated political campaign”, all that they are doing is holding the executive accountable.

Chauke says his committee is dealing with the Fireblade Aviation issue and says they will act on it until someone is held accountable.

“Someone must be held accountable. We will not be involved in any conspiracies."

Listen to the audio above for more.

