[LISTEN] Derek Hanekom leads SA team at World Travel Market in London

Radio 702 | Talk Radio host Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News UK correspondent Alex Eliseev about team South Africa’s performance at the event.

JOHANNESBURG - The drought is over, says Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Hanekom is part of a South African delegation in London for the World Travel Market, which is the world’s leading global event for the tourism industry.

Countries around the world participate at the event in an attempt to bag tourism dollars.

Eliseev says in many ways, the South African delegation is a repair team and they are doing repair work.

