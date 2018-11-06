[LISTEN] Capetonians get crash course on how to grow marijuana

Radio 702 | The interest in learning how to grow cannabis is high, following the Constitutional Court ruling that decriminalised the private use and cultivation of the green herb.

JOHANNESBURG - Marijuana enthusiasts gathered over the weekend to attend Cape Town's first cannabis growing workshop. Tickets to the inaugural event were sold out in two days.

The interest in learning how to grow cannabis is high, following the Constitutional Court ruling that decriminalised the private use and cultivation of the green herb.

The speakers discussed the basics of growing cannabis organically, soil culture and how to cultivate the seeds.

Event organiser at Cannabis Grow Workshop, Grant Taylor, says a range of people from different backgrounds and professions attended the event.

"We couldn't have any cannabis plants or seed on site in our workshop. We followed the rules."

Listen to the audio above for more.