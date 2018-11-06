Lerato Sengadi’s legal team denies evictions carried out at HHP’s home

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Lerato Sengadi’s legal team denies evictions carried out at HHP’s home

According to reports, Sengadi broke into the house on Monday and kicked the late rapper’s son and helper out.

Lerato Sengadi at Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo's funeral in Mmbatho Convention Centre in the North West. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Lerato Sengadi at Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo's funeral in Mmbatho Convention Centre in the North West. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Lawyers representing Lerato Sengadi, the wife of rapper HHP, have denied that their client has carried out an eviction at their Randpark Ridge home.

According to reports, Sengadi broke into the house on Monday and kicked the late rapper’s son and helper out.

In court papers filed by HHP's father, Robert Tsambo, last week he had changed the locks to the house when he found out that Sengadi had asked the helper for the keys after the rapper's death.

HHP, whose real name is Jabulani Tsambo, died last week.

The cause of his death is unknown, however, he had been vocal about his battle with depression and multiple suicide attempts.

Sengadi's lawyer Ndileka Sithole says her client has no intention of evicting anyone out of her and HHP's matrimonial home but will be gaining access to the house as per a court order later this week.

Sithole says she's been made aware of a case that's been opened against Sengadi at the Honeydew Police Station.

She says they have written to the sheriff to ensure Sengadi can return to the Randpark Ridge house.

WATCH: The ‘Motswako King’ is laid to rest

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA