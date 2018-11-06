Lerato Sengadi’s legal team denies evictions carried out at HHP’s home
According to reports, Sengadi broke into the house on Monday and kicked the late rapper’s son and helper out.
JOHANNESBURG – Lawyers representing Lerato Sengadi, the wife of rapper HHP, have denied that their client has carried out an eviction at their Randpark Ridge home.
In court papers filed by HHP's father, Robert Tsambo, last week he had changed the locks to the house when he found out that Sengadi had asked the helper for the keys after the rapper's death.
HHP, whose real name is Jabulani Tsambo, died last week.
The cause of his death is unknown, however, he had been vocal about his battle with depression and multiple suicide attempts.
Sengadi's lawyer Ndileka Sithole says her client has no intention of evicting anyone out of her and HHP's matrimonial home but will be gaining access to the house as per a court order later this week.
Sithole says she's been made aware of a case that's been opened against Sengadi at the Honeydew Police Station.
She says they have written to the sheriff to ensure Sengadi can return to the Randpark Ridge house.
WATCH: The ‘Motswako King’ is laid to rest
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
