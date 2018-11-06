Leaked report suggests Gigaba, Brown be probed over corruption at Eskom

Malusi Gigaba says it's all part of a politically motivated plot to unseat him.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - A leaked report has recommended that Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown are among 44 people and 25 companies who should be criminally investigated over alleged mismanagement and corruption at Eskom.

But the minister says it's all part of a politically motivated plot to unseat him.

“The pattern has been that they should vilify my name first, create a negative narrative about him and ensure by the time he gets to respond you’ve subjected him to a kangaroo court.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is also turning up the heat. It's trying to force the president's hand to get him to sack Gigaba.

On Monday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane made the announcement at a press briefing in Parliament. Maimane was joined by DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe.

“When Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president of the Republic of South Africa in February of this year, he made a commitment to break with the status quo ushered in by his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, by cleaning up government and ensuring the best, most suitable individuals are appointed to serve the people of our country. The DA holds the view that anyone who serves his or her country in high office ought to be above reproach and a servant of the people.”

The opposition party has asked a court to intervene to declare his and Bathabile Dlamini’s appointments to Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet invalid.

“It's 264 days later, and President Ramaphosa’s promise remains pending. Cabinet is still packed with compromised people who have been shown to have time and again failed in their mandates and responsibilities. It appears Ramaphosa is using his Cabinet to build unity within the ANC and reward loyalty – this at the expense of clean, efficient and transparent governance that grows the economy, creates work, and delivers services to our people.”

Maimane confirmed the DA’s legal team approached the North Gauteng High Court on 23 October 2018, and that the matter is set down for 11 March 2019.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)