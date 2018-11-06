Judgment expected in Mortimer Saunders murder trial

Mortimer Saunders was arrested last May for the murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters in Elsies River.

CAPE TOWN - Judgment will be delivered in the trial of a self-confessed child killer over the next several days.

The judge has set aside three days to hand down his verdict.

Saunders has admitted to poisoning and choking Pieters because she was annoying him.

During the trial, the prosecution refused to accept a guilty plea, because Saunders claimed the murder was not premeditated. He also pleaded not guilty to raping the little girl.

But Saunders has admitted to necrophilia.

