Joburg police arrest over 20 during operation clampdown

The operation was launched by Police Minister Bheki Cele after a long week of protest action by residents in Westbury in September.

FILE: Members of the Tactical Response Team and the National Intervention Unit prepare for deployment into the Westbury area. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Members of the Tactical Response Team and the National Intervention Unit prepare for deployment into the Westbury area. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police say operation clampdown in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, has led to an increase of arrests in the area.

The operation was launched by Police Minister Bheki Cele after a long week of protest action by residents in Westbury in September.

The protesting residents were demanding an end to gangsterism after Heather Petersen was killed in a shootout between gang members.

They also claimed that police are complicit in dealing with wrongdoings.

Gauteng police spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Lungelo Dlamini says they have arrested at least over 20 people for a range of crimes.

“We’re happy because more people are coming forward, which means they trust that the police are doing something about crime in the area. We’re appealing to the members of the public who have more information, they must continue forwarding that information to Crimestop,” Dlamini said.

WATCH: Westbury: Drugs, gangs and ‘corrupt police’

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

