Joburg EMS 'on high alert' following storm

Gauteng residents have been warned of another severe storm with more rain expected. On Monday, several houses were damaged and trees uprooted in several areas in the province.

EMS’s Robert Mulaudzi said: “Following the Joburg storm which we had last night when a number of incidents were reported of fallen trees and also some houses that were damaged, as the City of Johannesburg EMS, together with our disaster management officials, we remain on high alert.”