Jackson Mthembu: ANC MPs are not conspiring against Gigaba

Mthembu has dismissed Malusi Gigaba’s assertion that committees of Parliament are part of a sinister agenda against him.

The ANC caucus in Parliament held a media briefing on 6 November 2018 addressed by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and chief whip Jackson Mthembu. Picture: @ANCParliament/Twitter
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) chief whip and caucus leader Jackson Mthembu says there is no sinister plot by the party's MPs to discredit Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Mthembu has briefed the media following a special caucus meeting on Tuesday that was addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The embattled Home Affairs Minister this week accused Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises of joining a “well-orchestrated political campaign” to vilify him.

Mthembu has dismissed Gigaba’s assertion that committees of Parliament are part of a sinister agenda against him.

“The committees of Parliament are not part of any plot, we want to make that clear. We do our work without any fear or favour and nobody has brought has such insinuation before the chief whip.”

Gigaba’s accusation came after a week of negative media reports about his personal life and a Constitutional Court ruling that he lied under oath.

Mthembu says the party’s MPs and the various committees are merely fulfilling their responsibilities to hold members of the executive to account.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

