It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you end – Kapp

Despite the losses, Marizanne Kapp is positive and is confident the Proteas will up their game in all three facets.

CAPE TOWN - Proteas women’s all-rounder Marizanne Kapp believes that her team can win the ICC Women’s World T20, she added that their recent warm-up match losses is not an a clear indicator of the team’s potential in the competition.

The tournament gets started this Friday, 9 November, across three venues in Antigua, Guyana and St Lucia with the final on 24 November.

Speaking ahead of their second and last official warm-up match against Australia in Guyana tomorrow, Kapp said she was pleased with the preparation that the team has done ahead of the tournament and believes that they will peak at the right time.

“I’m happy with the preparation. Yes the games have not gone our way, we haven’t played the best cricket but I think we’ve learned a lot. There’s a lot of positives to take out of it.

“We would have liked to win every single game but I’m a believer in peaking at the right time. I’ve seen in the sides I’ve played for – the (Sydney) Sixers (Women’s Big Bash League) and the Surrey Stars (Super League). The years we won was actually the years we started off so badly and people said that we should rather come back and try again next year and we ended up winning both of those tournaments after starting that way. I think it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you end.”

Despite the losses, Kapp is positive and is confident the Proteas will up their game in all three facets. She said it was small things that saw them missing out on wins in some of their warm-up matches.

“I think it’s just wrong choices sometimes and wrong execution rather than anything else. I still think we’ve played good cricket in patches; but now it’s just about everything coming together on the same day and everyone performing on the same day. We need to make sure that all three departments fire on any given day. That is how we are going to be successful in this tournament.”

Kapp was beaming with pride when talking about South Africa’s up and coming bowlers in the absence of Ayabonga Khaka.

“We’ve got some brilliant youngsters coming up and other bowlers, like Klaasie (Masabata Klaas). She’s been bowling brilliantly so I’m pretty excited to see what she’s gonna do at this World Cup. It’s always good to have that backup. I know that if I struggle, we have quite a few bowlers who can put up their hands and I back the girls completely.”