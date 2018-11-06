Gigaba expected back in hot seat at Parly over Fireblade Aviation claims
It has been just a week since Gigaba was accused by business tycoon Nicky Oppenheimer of having lied to MPs, and now the ball’s back in Gigaba’s court.
CAPE TOWN - Embattled Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will on Tuesday again be in the hot seat in Parliament to defend his conduct.
He’s exhausted all legal avenues to counter Fireblade Aviation’s claims that he gave permission for immigration services at the private airport terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
Parliament’s Home Affairs committee says it wants to know what the department will be doing to make the arrangement legal.
“The minister lied to this committee, and I take offence that he suggested we bribed somebody or stole a document.
I find that very offensive,” Fireblade chairperson Nicky Oppenheimer said before Parliament last week.
When Gigaba last briefed the committee on the Fireblade matter, he said he was still challenging the Oppenheimers' claims in court.
But since then, two courts have found against him, concluded that he lied under oath and he’s been denied leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court that he did, in fact, give the go-ahead for immigration services at the Oppenheimer’s aviation terminal.
Home Affairs committee chairperson Hlomane Chauke says: “It’s clear there’s no agreement in place with regards to the operations.”
Chauke says Gigaba is also expected to respond to the Public Protector’s finding that he violated his code of conduct by lying to the court.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
