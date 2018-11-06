Gauteng residents warned to expect another storm, more rain
Several houses were damaged and trees uprooted on Monday in areas, including Ennerdale and parts of Soweto on Monday night.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents are being warned of another severe storm and damaging winds with more rainfall expected.
One man was injured in a wall collapse during the storm and has been hospitalised.
The South African Weather Service's Dipuo Tawana says: "We’re still expecting thunderstorms over Johannesburg but it’s going to be isolated thunderstorms and showers.
“At the moment, the conditions are not favourable that we might issue an alert for that area [sic]. For Joburg and the Vaal there are no alerts, just for Tshwane.”
#JoburgStorm Emergency Services say the roof of a Soweto church as well as a house have been blown away during last nights storm. Pictures: EMS pic.twitter.com/sWLRD2OTBD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2018
#JHBStorm Trees being uprooted by the heavy winds between De Deur and Walkerville. Motorists advised to drive with caution. Pics: Supplied @EWNTraffic #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/i1ZZFZBAPi— iFaizel (@FaizelPatel143) November 5, 2018
