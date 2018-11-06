Gang-ridden Manenberg to host first fun run to bring cohesion

The organisers have submitted their plans to the City of Cape Town and while they await approval, they are appealing to businesses for assistance.

CAPE TOWN - In an attempt to uplift the community, Manenberg residents will host their first fun run to bring cohesion to the gang-ridden area.

The five-kilometre event is planned for December.

Organiser Moulana Sameeg Norodien said: “Fourteen months ago Manenberg was in chaos when no one could really stop the gang violence. The gang violence was on a very high note, people couldn’t go to work, children couldn’t go to school and there were many losses in this gang violence.”

The organisers have submitted their plans to the City of Cape Town and while they await approval, they are appealing to businesses for assistance.

“We have lost too many who have been used to drugs, gangsterism and teenage pregnancy. We have rolled out a plan to bring our most vulnerable back to basics.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)