Findings of inquiry into sexual harassment at SABC to be released today

JOHANNESBURG – The independent commission of inquiry into sexual harassment at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will on Tuesday release the findings and recommendations of its work.

Barbara Watson will brief the media at the public broadcaster's Auckland Park offices at noon.

The inquiry was established in June and has now completed its work.

The SABC's board says its accepted the commission's report in its entirety and has directed the executive directors to implement the recommendations.