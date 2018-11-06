EC EMS workers' strike continues

It's an illegal industrial action which has forced emergency measures to be implemented.

CAPE TOWN - Emergency medical services workers in the Eastern Cape remain on strike.

Members of EMS services downed tools claiming that they're owed back pay, among other grievances.

The provincial Health Department's Lwandile Sicwetsha says: "The MEC is disappointed that workers have embarked on an illegal strike as it's an essential service. Internal processes will be taken for on-duty staff involved in this illegal strike."

