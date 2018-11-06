Diane Lane doesn’t ‘judge’ Kevin Spacey over sexual abuse allegations
Despite the scandal, the Oscar-nominated star insists she still has ‘tremendous respect’ for Spacey’s craft.
LONDON - Diane Lane does not “judge” Kevin Spacey over his sexual abuse allegations and insists she still has “tremendous respect” for him as an actor.
The 53-year-old actress has joined the cast of the Netflix political drama House of Cards for the sixth and final season along with Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern in the wake of Kevin Spacey’s departure as Congressman Frank Underwood following the accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct made against him by various men, which started with Anthony Rapp who accused him of making unwanted advances towards him when he was just 14.
Despite the scandal, the Oscar-nominated star insists she still has “tremendous respect” for Spacey’s craft and she didn’t consider his situation when she accepted the role as Annette Shepherd, the scheming childhood friend of Robin Wright’s character Claire Underwood.
Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, she said: “When you look back you see things differently from a different landscape, or through a different filter, rather, and all I can say is ... I have tremendous respect for his artistry and it seemed to me ... you know, I didn’t question anything, so to me, it was a wonderful opportunity to do what I do, and it continued to be that. It’s just that some ingredients had shifted around. I didn’t have any judgement. It’s not my place to have any judgement.”
The Must Love Dogs actress has watched with interest the developments of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements which have swept through Hollywood since the expose on Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and abuse.
Lane has, luckily, never been inappropriately propositioned by any man in the movie industry and she always felt as though she was informed about casting couch culture because her father Burton Eugene Lane was a Manhattan drama coach.
Speaking about the awful experiences some actresses have had to endure, she said: “It certainly didn’t darken my door. Now, I don’t know if people knew better than to try to approach me like the couch was a verb, because it wasn’t even a verb for me.”
More in Lifestyle
-
Nigeria’s ‘Mona Lisa’ shown at home for first time since it resurfaced
-
John Legend rules out running to be President
-
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt get custody trial date
-
The man who would be king, eventually: Prince Charles turns 70
-
Freddy Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' soars at box office
-
Polluted Delhi air akin to death sentence, say doctors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.