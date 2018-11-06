Dawn Basdeo murder: Accused granted bail

Former police officer Prem Basdeo is accused of murdering his wife Dawn and disposing of her body, which has not been found since she went missing in June.

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has granted a bail appeal application for the Brooklyn man accused of murdering his wife and released him on R50,000 bail.

Former police officer Prem Basdeo is accused of murdering his wife Dawn and disposing of her body, which has not been found since she went missing in June.

Basdeo and his son were acquitted of the murder of his first wife in Durban in 2004.

The court found that the Pretoria Magistrates Court placed too much emphasis on the strength of the State’s case and not enough on the basic elements to be considered when deciding on bail.

The High Court found the lower court ought not to consider the merits of the matter or the evidence against the accused but should rather satisfy itself that the accused will not evade trial.

Basdeo has been granted bail of R50,000 and ordered to hand in his passport and may not travel outside the province without informing the investigating officer.

He also must report to a local police station three times a week.

Dawn Basdeo’s relatives say they are devastated and angered by the ruling, but will now focus on the trial.

