Dawn Basdeo murder: Accused granted bail

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Dawn Basdeo murder: Accused granted bail

Former police officer Prem Basdeo is accused of murdering his wife Dawn and disposing of her body, which has not been found since she went missing in June.

Dawn Basdeo. Picture: Facebook
Dawn Basdeo. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has granted a bail appeal application for the Brooklyn man accused of murdering his wife and released him on R50,000 bail.

Former police officer Prem Basdeo is accused of murdering his wife Dawn and disposing of her body, which has not been found since she went missing in June.

Basdeo and his son were acquitted of the murder of his first wife in Durban in 2004.

The court found that the Pretoria Magistrates Court placed too much emphasis on the strength of the State’s case and not enough on the basic elements to be considered when deciding on bail.

The High Court found the lower court ought not to consider the merits of the matter or the evidence against the accused but should rather satisfy itself that the accused will not evade trial.

Basdeo has been granted bail of R50,000 and ordered to hand in his passport and may not travel outside the province without informing the investigating officer.

He also must report to a local police station three times a week.

Dawn Basdeo’s relatives say they are devastated and angered by the ruling, but will now focus on the trial.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA