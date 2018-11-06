Danish woman arrested for security agency scam appears in court
Anna Britta Nielsen is the main suspect in the scam which involved stealing funds from the Danish service worth almost R250 million.
JOHANNESBURG - A Danish woman accused of defrauding Denmark’s social security agency of millions of euros has made her first court appearance following her arrest in Johannesburg.
Anna Britta Nielsen is the main suspect in the scam which involved stealing funds from the Danish service worth almost R250 million.
The former employee of the agency was red flagged on the Interpol website, which led to her arrest by South African police on Monday morning at a Sandton hotel.
“She has since appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court. She’s been remanded in police custody until 8 November, when we’re expecting a provisional date her extradition inquiry to take place,” national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.
A Danish man suspected to be Nielsen’s accomplice was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport last week and will make his second court appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.