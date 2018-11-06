Danish woman arrested for security agency scam appears in court

Anna Britta Nielsen is the main suspect in the scam which involved stealing funds from the Danish service worth almost R250 million.

JOHANNESBURG - A Danish woman accused of defrauding Denmark’s social security agency of millions of euros has made her first court appearance following her arrest in Johannesburg.

Anna Britta Nielsen is the main suspect in the scam which involved stealing funds from the Danish service worth almost R250 million.

The former employee of the agency was red flagged on the Interpol website, which led to her arrest by South African police on Monday morning at a Sandton hotel.

“She has since appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court. She’s been remanded in police custody until 8 November, when we’re expecting a provisional date her extradition inquiry to take place,” national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

A Danish man suspected to be Nielsen’s accomplice was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport last week and will make his second court appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday.