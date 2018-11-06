DA’s Dan Plato expected to be voted in as CT mayor
The African National Congress’ (ANC) Xolani Sotashe and the African Christian Democratic Party’s (ACDP) Grant Haskin on Monday confirmed they will go up against Plato.
CAPE TOWN - Dan Plato is expected to be voted in as Cape Town’s new mayor on Tuesday, but it won't be that simple.
Former mayor Patricia de Lille and eight other councillors resigned from the DA last week, and Haskin says it's resulted in further instability.
“It undermines the city’s credibility. The city can no longer claim world-class status. The administration is in shock. The administration’s priorities are side-lined now while everyone watches the political freak show that’s happening.”
He says the ACDP does not believe Plato will have much success in unifying the DA caucus.
Haskin previously served as deputy mayor of Cape Town between 2007 and 2009.
Sotashe says what is happening in the DA caucus is unprecedented.
“We can’t be party, as the ANC, to manage the DA’s crisis. Tomorrow, as the ANC, we will contest the political space.”
Despite nine recent resignations in council, the DA's overwhelming majority is not expected to be challenged by the ACDP or ANC.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
