DA concerned after MyCiTi bus set alight

There have been some attacks on the MyCiTi service in recent weeks amid a strike by some workers, but it's unclear if this incident is related to that.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed concern over the deliberate sabotage of public transport systems following the torching of a MyCiTi bus in Milnerton.

It's unclear who burnt the bus on Tuesday and why.

There have been some attacks on the MyCiTi service in recent weeks amid a strike by some workers.

The Western Cape legislature's transport standing committee chairperson Nceba Hinana says acts of arson on state resources and infrastructure are tantamount to sabotage.

“I will, therefore, write to the [provincial] Minister Donald Grant to outline what plans he has to end this continued destabilising of the provinces transport and incidents of arson.”