[WATCH LIVE] Court hears DA application over Zuma legal costs
The High Court in Pretoria is hearing the Democratic Alliance's application to have former President Jacob Zuma personally pick up the bill for his various criminal and civil cases.
The DA wants the court to declare that the state is not liable for the costs incurred by Zuma in his personal capacity in criminal prosecutions against him.
It wants the court to go further and declare that the state is also not liable for the civil litigation that flowed from such proceedings such as the drawn-out spy tape saga.
