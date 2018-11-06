Cooler weather brings relief to firefighting efforts in Southern Cape
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille visited the region on Sunday to assess the situation.
CAPE TOWN - Cooler weather conditions have helped firefighting efforts in the Southern Cape.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille visited the region on Sunday to assess the situation. A number of fires have been raging for two weeks.
“Ninety-one thousand hectares [of land] was destroyed and that is huge. There are 12 fires raging at one particular time across three different municipalities. So, it was huge. We had over 600 firefighters brought in to help us fight it.”
In a wildfire near, Knysna eight people died.
More than a dozen homes have also been destroyed.
