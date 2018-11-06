Popular Topics
Cooler weather brings relief to firefighting efforts in Southern Cape

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille visited the region on Sunday to assess the situation.

The shells of burnt out cars and appliances are all that's left of the homes of South African National Parks workers. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cooler weather conditions have helped firefighting efforts in the Southern Cape.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille visited the region on Sunday to assess the situation. A number of fires have been raging for two weeks.

“Ninety-one thousand hectares [of land] was destroyed and that is huge. There are 12 fires raging at one particular time across three different municipalities. So, it was huge. We had over 600 firefighters brought in to help us fight it.”

In a wildfire near, Knysna eight people died.

More than a dozen homes have also been destroyed.

WATCH: Southern Cape families speak of the day they lost everything

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

