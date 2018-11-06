Consumers will still feel pressure, economists say over fuel prices

Economists say that government has had to make sacrifices to keep the petrol price unchanged for November.

The different grades of diesel will, however, increase by about 48 and 51 cents. Paraffin also goes up by 28 cents a litre.

The Energy Department made the announcement on Monday.

Economist Azar Jammine says that government had to reprioritise its plans by keep prices unchanged.

“The government has now found fit to claw back 23 cents a litre from the slate levy. That has been the reason there’s been no change in the fuel price.”

Economist Dennis Dykes says consumers will still feel the pressure.

“It’s helped to contribute to high inflation and has eaten into people’s disposable incomes. That’s been negative for the economy this year.”

