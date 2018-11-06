Popular Topics
Case against Ennerdale father who killed son postponed to Dec

Sibusiso Tshabala claims he had fallen asleep in the car outside his son's Ennerdale school while waiting for him and was startled when he heard a knock on his window he then opened fire not knowing that it was the boy.

Police are seen outside the Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale where a shooting took place on 5 June 2018, where a teenager was allegedly shot by his father after late-night classes. Picture: EWN

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The case against a father who shot and killed his son allegedly by accident has been postponed to 11 December.

Sibusiso Tshabalala appeared at the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Tshabala claims he had fallen asleep in the car outside his son's Ennerdale school while waiting for him and was startled when he heard a knock on his window. He then opened fire not knowing that it was the boy.

Sibusiso Tshabalala is set to enter into a plea bargain with the State and plead guilty to a charge of culpable homicide instead of murder.

The State and defence will now negotiate the terms of that agreement.

Tshabalala’s lawyer Chewe Machaka says: “We’re quite confident that our wish will be granted given the attitude of the State in relation to this matter. Remember, initially the State wanted this matter to go to the High Court and we twisted.”

Machaka says they are confident that they will come to an agreement that is fair.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

